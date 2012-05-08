* Top two seeds record comfortable victories
* Serena Williams also through to last 16
(Adds Williams result, byline)
By Iain Rogers
MADRID, May 8 Top seeds Victoria Azarenka and
Maria Sharapova breezed past Czech opponents into the Madrid
Open third round on Tuesday along with former world number one
Serena Williams.
Azarenka dispatched Andrea Hlavackova 6-3 7-6, Sharapova saw
off Klara Zakopalova 6-4 6-3 and Williams, seeded nine and
making her first European appearance of the season, thumped
unseeded Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-2 6-1.
Serena eased through a day after her sister Venus was
knocked out by Germany's Angelique Kerber.
Sharapova, who beat world number one Azarenka in the
Stuttgart final last month, was first up on the unfamiliar blue
clay of the Manolo Santana show court.
The colour is a controversial innovation at this year's
edition of the event and has prompted complaints from Novak
Djokovic, Rafa Nadal and others.
With the sliding roof closed to keep off the morning
drizzle, second-seeded Russian Sharapova found her range and
broke Zakopalova's serve in the opening game.
The three-times grand-slam singles champion wobbled when
serving for the match at 5-2 in the second set but broke again
in the next game for a comfortable win.
Sharapova next meets another Czech, unseeded Lucie Safarova,
who beat Spanish wild card Carla Suarez Navarro 6-3 6-4.
Sharapova said the blue clay was a little more slippery than
its red counterpart but added that she generally approved of the
decision to switch colours, which organisers argue makes it
easier to follow the yellow balls on television.
"I did feel a bit of a difference with the amount of clay
that is on the court and the bounces were a bit off, especially
the first couple of days of practice, but I feel like it's got
better and settled in a little bit," she told a news conference.
"You just have to work on your balance a bit more," added
the 25-year-old world number two, who will be chasing the only
grand slam that has eluded her at the French Open starting later
this month.
SAME CONDITIONS
Belarussian Azarenka had newly-appointed adviser Amelie
Mauresmo watching from her box alongside coach Sam Sumyk and
made short work of Hlavackova, who needed treatment on her left
thigh midway through the second set.
Like Sharapova, top seed Azarenka missed a chance to serve
out the match in the second set but went on to take the tiebreak
7-2 and will next play Ana Ivanovic of Serbia, a former world
number one, who is seeded 13.
"It is a little bit slippery but it's the same for
everybody," Azarenka, who lost to Petra Kvitova in last year's
final, told a news conference when asked about the blue court.
"I don't like to complain about the surface, it is what it
is," the Australian Open champion added.
"You have to deal with it and nobody's going to change it
now so everybody is playing in the same conditions."
Kvitova plays her second round match against Czech qualifier
Lucie Hradecka on Wednesday.
(Editing by Clare Fallon and Ken Ferris)