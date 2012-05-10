MADRID May 10 Former world number one Serena
Williams set up a quarter-final meeting with Maria Sharapova at
the Madrid Open with a convincing 1-6 6-3 6-2 demolition of
sixth seed Caroline Wozniacki on Thursday.
Williams, the ninth seed, came back from a set down to hit a
blistering 43 winners past the Dane to reach the last eight in
the Spanish capital for the first time with her 10th straight
victory on clay this season.
With the sliding roof open over the sun-drenched Manolo
Santana centre court, Wozniacki saved a first match point with a
fizzing crosscourt shot, but was helpless at the second as the
American wrong-footed her with another powerful drive.
Williams will meet second seed Sharapova, who progressed
without hitting a shot in the morning after Czech Lucie Safarova
pulled out with a gastro-intestinal illness.
(Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Ed Osmond)