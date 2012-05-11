* American notches seventh straight win over Sharapova
* Azarenka holds off Li in quarter-finals
By Mark Elkington
MADRID, May 11 Serena Williams maintained her
vice-like hold over Maria Sharapova on Friday, sweeping to a
seventh successive victory over the world number two to reach
the Madrid Open semi-finals.
The ninth-seeded American powered through 6-1 6-3 and next
plays Czech qualifier Lucie Hradecka while world number one
Victoria Azarenka will meet third-ranked Agnieszka Radwanska for
the sixth time this year.
Williams extended her record against Sharapova to eight wins
in 10 meetings since they first clashed in Miami in 2004.
Unbeaten in 11 outings on clay this season, she battered
down 11 aces including one on a second serve at break-point in
the seventh game of the second set to end any hopes of a
Russian fightback.
Williams then took her opponent's serve apart again, setting
up three match points before burying a volley to wrap up the
most one-sided of the four quarter-finals.
"When you are playing her you have to be ready because she
... does everything well," 13-times grand slam singles champion
Williams told reporters.
"I'm doing well. I'm really focused on my tennis right now
and I think that has been helping my level. I'm just trying to
get back to my 2002 level, that's my challenge," the American
added referring to the year she won three grand slams.
"I'm not there yet but I feel I can do much better and I
just want to keep on doing that."
Big-serving Hradecka, who knocked out defending champion
Petra Kvitova in the second round, hit 19 aces to put out fifth
seed Samantha Stosur of Australia 7-6 7-6.
PUSHING MYSELF
Azarenka was made to battle hard to overcome French Open
winner Li Na of China 3-6 6-3 6-3.
The Belarussian, runner-up in Madrid last year, was cruising
at 4-1 in the third set before Li fought back.
Li, however, was unable to take advantage of four break
points and a total of 36 unforced errors told its own story.
Asked if it was confidence from having won four titles this
year that had seen her through, Azarenka responded: "It wasn't
very much to do with confidence.
"I was thinking I had to change and come up with things to
surprise her because she was playing unbelievably in the first
set. I had to turn it around.
"I don't know if it was confidence, or belief, or whether it
was just pushing myself to be better."
Azarenka also gave her views on the controversial blue clay
courts, an innovation at this year's tournament which men's
world numbers one and two Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal slammed
on Thursday.
"I'm not a fan of this court, that's for sure," she added.
"But I don't want to sit here and complain about it.
"Nothing is going to change this year. We can talk after the
tournament about possible changes."
Azarenka faces Radwanska, a player she has already beaten
five times this year, after the fourth-seeded Pole ousted
American qualifier Varvara Lepchenko 6-4 6-4.
Radwanska can rise to world number two if she wins the title
here.
