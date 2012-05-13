* World number one soundly beaten at clay event
* Williams secures 41st career singles title
By Iain Rogers
MADRID, May 13 A fired-up Serena Williams sent
out a warning to the young pretenders of women's tennis when she
powered to a crushing 6-1 6-3 victory over world number one
Victoria Azarenka to win the Madrid Open on Sunday.
The 30-year-old former number one, seeded ninth at the
premier clay event in the Spanish capital, extended her winning
streak to 13 matches and looks to be coming into top form right
on time for the French Open starting later this month.
With the sliding roof of the futuristic Magic Box arena open
to the baking Madrid sun, Williams made the most of Azarenka's
error-strewn start on the blue dirt of the Manolo Santana show
court to race into a 4-0 lead.
After breaking the Belarussian's serve for a third time to
clinch the first set, Williams turned the screw with another
break early in the second and clinched victory on her first
match point when Azarenka, also runner-up last year, completely
missed an attempted return.
It was the American's second title of the year after her
success on the clay at Charleston last month and her 41st
singles crown overall, putting her in joint 13th on the all-time
list with Belgian Kim Clijsters.
"My whole thing is just to play consistent and that is what
I have been doing the past couple of weeks," Williams told a
news conference.
"I belong on a tennis court and that's where I feel
amazing," she added.
BIG MYTH
A 13-times grand slam singles champion who was last number
one in October 2010, Williams is projected to rise to number six
when the rankings are updated and said she had her eye on
extending her overall tally of 123 weeks at the top.
"I don't play to be number two, I don't think Victoria plays
to be number two," she said. "We all play to be the best."
Serena beat her sister Venus in the French Open final in her
sole triumph at Roland Garros in 2002 but has not been past the
quarter-finals since 2004, leading to a perception she is less
comfortable on the dirt than grass or hardcourt.
"It's a big myth because I actually love the clay, I grew up
on clay," Williams said.
"My results haven't been stellar but I have won the French
Open, the ultimate claycourt tournament," she added. "Actually I
like it more than the grass which is weird."
It was only Azarenka's third defeat in a year in which the
22-year-old won her first grand slam singles title at the
Australian Open, which lifted her to the top of the rankings,
and has earned more than $4 million in prize money.
Williams clubbed 26 winners to Azarenka's six and smashed
down 14 aces, while her opponent did not manage a single one and
offered up six double faults.
"She was just so much better than me today," Azarenka said.
"I do need to return a bit better and definitely improve my
serve which today was just a disaster.
"These kinds of matches make you realize you have to take a
moment and look at what you can do better."
(Editing by Justin Palmer)