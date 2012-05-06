MADRID May 6 The top two seeds advanced to the
Madrid Open second round on Sunday when Victoria Azarenka
dispatched Svetlana Kuznetsova 7-6 6-4 and Maria Sharapova
crushed Irina-Camelia Begu 6-0 6-2.
Making a less auspicious debut on the unfamiliar blue clay,
a controversial innovation at this year's edition of the event,
was 2010 French Open champion Francesca Schiavone, who was upset
6-4 6-7 6-3 by American qualifier Varvara Lepchenko.
Azarenka, the world number one and runner-up in Madrid last
year, dealt efficiently with the potential threat from Russian
Kuznetsova, another former French Open champion who had beaten
the Belarussian in four of their six previous meetings.
Azarenka has been in blistering form this year, however,
with 29 wins, four titles including her first grand slam at the
Australian Open which catapulted her to number one, and just two
defeats.
Second-ranked Sharapova was coming into the Madrid event
following her win over Azarenka in last week's Stuttgart final,
her first title of the year and 25th overall, and swatted aside
the 56th-ranked Begu who was making her debut at the premier
event in the Spanish capital.
The Russian will be looking to complete her collection of
grand slams at Roland Garros starting later this month, the only
one of the four she has not won.
Former number ones Caroline Wozniacki and Ana Ivanovic had
contrasting matches as both progressed into the second round.
Dane Wozniacki, the sixth seed, had to battle past
Kazakhstan's Ksenia Pervak 7-6 3-6 6-4, while Ivanovic of
Serbia, the 13th seed, dismissed French qualifier Mathilde
Johansson 6-4 6-1.
The Williams sisters are in action on Monday, with
ninth-seed Serena playing her first-round match against Russia's
Elena Vesnina and Venus, playing on a wildcard, meeting
Angelique Kerber of Germany in the second round.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)