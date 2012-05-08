MADRID May 8 Top seeds Victoria Azarenka and
Maria Sharapova made serene progress past Czech opponents into
the third round of the Madrid Open tennis on Tuesday.
Azarenka dispatched Andrea Hlavackova 6-3 7-6 and Sharapova
saw off Klara Zakopalova 6-4 6-3.
Sharapova, who beat world number one Azarenka in the
Stuttgart final last month, was first up on the unfamiliar blue
clay of the Manolo Santana show court, a controversial
innovation at this year's edition of the event that has prompted
mixed reactions from players.
With the sliding roof closed to keep off the morning
drizzle, the Russian soon found her range and broke Zakopalova's
serve in the opening game.
The three-times grand-slam singles champion wobbled when
serving for the match at 5-2 in the second set but broke again
in the next game for a comfortable win that set up a meeting
with another Czech, unseeded Lucie Safarova, or Spanish wildcard
Carla Suarez Navarro.
Sharapova said the blue clay was a little more slippery than
its red counterpart but that she generally approved of the
decision to switch colours, which organisers argue makes it
easier to follow the yellow balls on television.
"I did feel a bit of a difference with the amount of clay
that is on the court and the bounces were a bit off, especially
the first couple of days of practice, but I feel like it's
gotten better and settled in a little bit," she told a news
conference.
"You just have to work on your balance a bit more," added
the 25-year-old world number two, who will be chasing the only
grand slam that eludes her at the French Open starting later
this month.
Belarussian Azarenka had newly-appointed adviser Amelie
Mauresmo watching from her box alongside coach Sam Sumyk and
made short work of Hlavackova, who needed treatment on a
problematic left thigh midway through the second set.
Like Sharapova, Azarenka missed a chance to serve out the
match in the second set but went on to take the tiebreak 7-2 and
will next play Russian Nadia Petrova or Ana Ivanovic of Serbia,
a former world number one who is seeded 13.
"It is a little bit slippery but it's the same for
everybody," Azarenka told a news conference when asked about the
blue court.
"I don't like to complain about the surface, it is what it
is," the Australian Open champion added.
"You have to deal with it and nobody's going to change it
now so everybody is playing in the same conditions."
Serena Williams, seeded nine and making her first European
appearance of the season, plays unseeded Russian Anastasia
Pavlyuchenkova later on Tuesday, a day after her sister Venus
was knocked out by Germany's Angelique Kerber.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Clare Fallon)