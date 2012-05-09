MADRID May 9 Defending champion Petra Kvitova
crashed out of the Madrid Open when she was upset by Czech
compatriot Lucie Hradecka 6-4 6-3 in the second round on
Wednesday.
The world number four and seeded third this year, Kvitova
used her 2011 success at the premier clay event in the Spanish
capital as a springboard for a first grand slam singles title at
Wimbledon and went on to triumph at the season-ending WTA
championships.
The graceful left hander has yet to win a title this year,
however, after claiming six last season, and had her serve
broken five times by Hradecka, ranked 105th in the world.
There were no such problems for Agnieszka Radwanska of
Poland, who leap-frogged Kvitova to number three in the latest
rankings, in her second-round match against Sara Errani.
Radwanska snapped Errani's 16-match winning streak on clay,
which netted her titles in Acapulco, Barcelona and Budapest,
with a dominant performance, crushing the Italian 6-0 6-1 to set
up a third-round meeting with another Italian, Roberta Vinci.
World number one and Australian Open champion Victoria
Azarenka, who lost to Kvitova in last year's Madrid final, plays
her second-round match against former number one Ana Ivanovic
later on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)