MADRID May 13 A fired-up Serena Williams sent
out a warning to the young pretenders of women's tennis when she
powered to a crushing 6-1 6-3 victory over world number one
Victoria Azarenka to win the Madrid Open on Sunday.
The 30-year-old former number one, seeded ninth at the
premier clay event in the Spanish capital, made the most of
Azarenka's nervous start on the blue dirt of the Manolo Santana
show court to race into a 4-0 lead.
After breaking the Belarussian's serve for a third time to
clinch the first set, Williams turned the screw with another
break early in the second and clinched victory on her first
match point when Azarenka completely missed an attempted return.
It was the American's second title of the year after her
success on the clay at Charleston last month and her 41st
singles crown overall, putting her in joint 13th on the all-time
list with Belgian Kim Clijsters.
Azarenka, who flung her racket to the floor in frustration
on the way to being broken in the second game of the second set,
had beaten Williams just once in seven previous meetings and was
bidding to improve on her runners-up finish in 2011.
It was only her third defeat in a year in which the
22-year-old won her first grand slam singles title at the
Australian Open, which lifted her to the top of the rankings,
and has earned more than $4 million in prize money.
Williams clubbed 26 winners to Azarenka's six and smashed
down 14 aces, while her opponent did not manage a single one and
offered up six double faults.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Justin Palmer)