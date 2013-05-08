(Fixes spelling of Makarova)

MADRID May 8 World number three Victoria Azarenka lost her temper on the way to a surprise 1-6 6-2 6-3 defeat by unseeded Russian Ekaterina Makarova in the Madrid Open second round on Wednesday.

The Belarussian third seed, runner-up in the last two editions of the premier clay event, appeared firmly in control against her 24th-ranked opponent after cruising through the first set.

However, Makarova raised her game to take the second set and after Azarenka smashed her racket on the ground at 3-3 in the decider her game fell apart and the Australian Open champion suffered her first defeat of the year. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ken Ferris)