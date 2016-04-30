Tennis-Jet-lagged Johnson limps to Houston clay court victory
April 16 American Steve Johnson literally limped to a 6-4 4-6 7-5(5) victory over Brazilian Thomaz Bellucci in the final of the US Men’s Clay Court Championship in Houston on Sunday.
April 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Madrid Open Women's Singles Round 1 matches on Saturday 16-Sloane Stephens (U.S.) beat Teliana Pereira (Brazil) 3-6 6-3 6-2 Alize Cornet (France) beat Paula Badosa (Spain) 2-6 6-2 2-2 (Badosa retired) Christina McHale (U.S.) beat Anna-Lena Friedsam (Germany) 6-0 6-4 Camila Giorgi (Italy) beat 15-Sara Errani (Italy) 7-5 7-5 12-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) beat Yanina Wickmayer (Belgium) 4-6 6-3 6-4 Ekaterina Makarova (Russia) beat Annika Beck (Germany) 6-3 6-4
April 16 American Steve Johnson literally limped to a 6-4 4-6 7-5(5) victory over Brazilian Thomaz Bellucci in the final of the US Men’s Clay Court Championship in Houston on Sunday.
April 16 (Gracenote) - Result from the U.S. Clay Court Championship Men's Singles Final on Sunday 4-Steve Johnson (U.S.) beat 8-Thomaz Bellucci (Brazil) 6-4 4-6 7-6(5)