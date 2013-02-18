Tennis-Rain-hit Brasil Open final to be completed on Monday
SAO PAULO, March 5 The final of the Brasil Open was interrupted by rain on Sunday and will recommence on Monday with Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas leading Pablo Cuevas 7-6(3) 3-3.
Feb 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Memphis International Women's Singles Round 1 matches on Sunday Coco Vandeweghe (U.S.) beat 6-Chanelle Scheepers (South Africa) 6-2 6-1 Lauren Davis (U.S.) beat Ksenia Pervak (Kazakhstan) 5-7 6-1 6-3 7-Magdalena Rybarikova (Slovakia) beat Stephanie Foretz Gacon (France) 6-3 6-1 Melinda Czink (Hungary) beat Olga Puchkova (Russia) 4-6 6-3 6-3 4-Heather Watson (Britain) beat Galina Voskoboeva (Kazakhstan) 7-5 5-7 7-6(4)
March 5 Australian qualifier Ashleigh Barty breezed past Japan's Nao Hibino 6-3 6-2 in a rain-hit Malaysian Open final to win her first WTA singles title in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday and break into the world's top 100 for the first time.
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Malaysian Open Women's Singles Final on Sunday Ashleigh Barty (Australia) beat Nao Hibino (Japan) 6-3 6-2