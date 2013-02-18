Tennis-Rain-hit Brasil Open final to be completed on Monday
SAO PAULO, March 5 The final of the Brasil Open was interrupted by rain on Sunday and will recommence on Monday with Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas leading Pablo Cuevas 7-6(3) 3-3.
Feb 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Memphis International Women's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Victoria Duval (U.S.) beat Johanna Larsson (Sweden) 3-6 6-1 6-3 Marina Erakovic (New Zealand) beat Annika Beck (Germany) 4-6 7-6(6) 6-4 2-Sofia Arvidsson (Sweden) beat Jana Cepelova (Slovakia) 6-4 6-4 Jamie Hampton (U.S.) beat Garbine Muguruza Blanco (Spain) 6-3 6-3 Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) beat Maria Sanchez (U.S.) 6-2 6-4 1-Kirsten Flipkens (Belgium) beat Shahar Peer (Israel) 6-2 6-2
March 5 Australian qualifier Ashleigh Barty breezed past Japan's Nao Hibino 6-3 6-2 in a rain-hit Malaysian Open final to win her first WTA singles title in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday and break into the world's top 100 for the first time.
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Malaysian Open Women's Singles Final on Sunday Ashleigh Barty (Australia) beat Nao Hibino (Japan) 6-3 6-2