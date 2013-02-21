Tennis-Tennis Australia president Healy to resign next month
March 7 Tennis Australia president Steve Healy has announced his decision to step down next month to pursue business interests and will initially be replaced in the role by Chris Freeman.
Feb 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Memphis International Women's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Thursday Marina Erakovic (New Zealand) beat Jamie Hampton (U.S.) 7-5 6-2 7-Magdalena Rybarikova (Slovakia) beat 1-Kirsten Flipkens (Belgium) 6-7(11) 7-5 6-3 Stefanie Voegele (Switzerland) beat 4-Heather Watson (Britain) 6-1 6-2 3-Sabine Lisicki (Germany) beat 8-Kristina Mladenovic (France) 6-3 6-3
SAO PAULO, March 6 Uruguay's Pablo Cuevas won his third consecutive Brasil Open title by beating Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-7(3) 6-4 6-4 on Monday in a final that eventually finished more than 24 hours late after successive rain delays.
March 6 (Gracenote) - Result from the Brazil Open Men's Singles Final on Monday 3-Pablo Cuevas (Uruguay) beat 2-Albert Ramos (Spain) 6-7(3) 6-4 6-4