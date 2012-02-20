Tennis-Qatar Open women's singles round 1 results
Feb 13 (Gracenote) - Results from the Qatar Open Women's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Samantha Stosur (Australia) beat Anastasija Sevastova (Latvia) 7-5 6-4
Feb 20 Memphis International women's singles first round results on Monday (prefix denotes seeding): Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) beat Alexa Glatch (U.S.) 2-6 7-6(5) 6-2 4-Marina Erakovic (New Zealand) beat Sloane Stephens (U.S.) 4-6 6-0 6-1 3-Lucie Hradecka (Czech Republic) beat Anna Tatishvili (Georgia) 6-3 6-1
Vera Dushevina (Russia) beat Madison Keys (U.S.) 6-2 7-5
Varvara Lepchenko (U.S.) beat Lauren Davis (U.S.) 7-5 6-3
Sofia Arvidsson (Sweden) beat Heather Watson (Britain) 6-2 6-3
Michaella Krajicek (Netherlands) beat 6-Elena Baltacha (Britain) 6-2 6-1
MADRID, Feb 13 Rafael Nadal's uncle, Toni Nadal, will step down as his coach after this year's ATP Tour, as he feels he has been sidelined by other figures in the player's entourage, he told an Italian tennis magazine.
Feb 13 (Gracenote) - Standings from the ATP Tour singles Points 1 (1) Andy Murray(Britain) 11540 2 (2) Novak Djokovic(Serbia) 9825 3 (3) Stan Wawrinka(Switzerland) 5695 4 (4) Milos Raonic(Canada) 4930 5 (5) Kei Nishikori(Japan) 4625 6 (6) Rafa Nadal(Spain) 4295 7 (7) Marin Cilic(Croatia)