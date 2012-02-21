Feb 20 Memphis International women's singles first round results on Monday (prefix denotes seeding, * new result): * Camila Giorgi (Italy) beat 1-Nadia Petrova (Russia) 6-4 6-2 Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) beat Alexa Glatch (U.S.) 2-6 7-6(5) 6-2 4-Marina Erakovic (New Zealand) beat Sloane Stephens (U.S.) 4-6 6-0 6-1 3-Lucie Hradecka (Czech Republic) beat Anna Tatishvili (Georgia) 6-3 6-1 Vera Dushevina (Russia) beat Madison Keys (U.S.) 6-2 7-5 Varvara Lepchenko (U.S.) beat Lauren Davis (U.S.) 7-5 6-3 Sofia Arvidsson (Sweden) beat Heather Watson (Britain) 6-2 6-3 Michaella Krajicek (Netherlands) beat 6-Elena Baltacha (Britain) 6-2 6-1

