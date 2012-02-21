Feb 20 Memphis International women's singles
first round results on Monday (prefix denotes seeding, * new
result):
* Camila Giorgi (Italy) beat 1-Nadia Petrova (Russia) 6-4 6-2
Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) beat Alexa Glatch (U.S.) 2-6 7-6(5)
6-2
4-Marina Erakovic (New Zealand) beat Sloane Stephens (U.S.)
4-6 6-0 6-1
3-Lucie Hradecka (Czech Republic) beat Anna Tatishvili
(Georgia) 6-3 6-1
Vera Dushevina (Russia) beat Madison Keys (U.S.) 6-2 7-5
Varvara Lepchenko (U.S.) beat Lauren Davis (U.S.) 7-5 6-3
Sofia Arvidsson (Sweden) beat Heather Watson (Britain) 6-2 6-3
Michaella Krajicek (Netherlands) beat 6-Elena Baltacha
(Britain) 6-2 6-1
