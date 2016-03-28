Tennis-U.S. Clay Court Championship men's singles round 1 results
April 10 (Gracenote) - Results from the U.S. Clay Court Championship Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Nicolas Kicker (Argentina) beat Noah Rubin (U.S.) 5-3 (Rubin retired)
March 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Miami Women's Singles Round 4 matches on Monday 30-Ekaterina Makarova (Russia) beat 12-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 6-1 6-4 13-Victoria Azarenka (Belarus) beat 4-Garbine Muguruza Blanco (Spain) 7-6(6) 7-6(4) 24-Johanna Konta (Britain) beat 32-Monica Niculescu (Romania) 6-2 6-2 15-Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia) beat 1-Serena Williams (U.S.) 6-7(3) 6-1 6-2 19-Timea Bacsinszky (Switzerland) beat 3-Agnieszka Radwanska (Poland) 2-6 6-4 6-2 5-Simona Halep (Romania) beat Heather Watson (Britain) 6-3 6-4 22-Madison Keys (U.S.) beat Irina Begu (Romania) 6-3 6-1
April 10 (Gracenote) - Results from the U.S. Clay Court Championship Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Nicolas Kicker (Argentina) beat Noah Rubin (U.S.) 5-3 (Rubin retired)
April 10 (Gracenote) - Results from the Marrakech Open Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Radu Albot (Moldova) beat Nicolas Almagro (Spain) 7-6(6) 6-3 Tommy Robredo (Spain) beat Sergiy Stakhovsky (Ukraine) 6-4 6-4 Laslo Djere (Serbia) beat Martin Klizan (Slovakia) 7-6(3) 6-3 Jan-Lennard Struff (Germany) beat Taro Daniel (Japan) 4-6 6-3 6-1