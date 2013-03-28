UPDATE 1-Tennis-Murray wins first title of year in Dubai
March 4 World number one Andy Murray won his first title of 2017 with a 6-3 6-2 victory over unseeded Spaniard Fernando Verdasco in the Dubai Tennis Championships final on Saturday.
March 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Miami Women's Singles Semifinal matches on Thursday 3-Maria Sharapova (Russia) beat 22-Jelena Jankovic (Serbia) 6-2 6-1
BELGRADE, March 4 Novak Djokovic has lost the tenacity which enabled him to rule men's tennis for a number of years, former mentor Niki Pilic said on Saturday.
