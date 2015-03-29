March 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Miami Women's Singles Round 3 matches on Sunday 11-Sara Errani (Italy) beat 21-Garbine Muguruza Blanco (Spain) 4-6 6-4 6-1 Belinda Bencic (Switzerland) beat Tatjana Maria (Germany) 6-4 7-5 1-Serena Williams (U.S.) beat Catherine Bellis (U.S.) 6-1 6-1 15-Flavia Pennetta (Italy) beat Victoria Azarenka (Belarus) 7-6(5) 7-6(6) 24-Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia) beat 13-Angelique Kerber (Germany) 6-3 3-6 6-3 3-Simona Halep (Romania) beat 30-Camila Giorgi (Italy) 6-4 7-5 Sloane Stephens (U.S.) beat Johanna Larsson (Sweden) 6-4 6-4