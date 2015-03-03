Tennis-Andy Murray a doubt for Davis Cup with elbow injury
March 27 World number one Andy Murray is likely to miss Great Britain's Davis Cup quarter-final trip to France due to an elbow injury, his brother Jamie Murray has said.
March 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Monterrey Open Women's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday 2-Sara Errani (Italy) beat Lauren Davis (U.S.) 6-0 6-3 Kristina Mladenovic (France) beat Tereza Smitkova (Czech Republic) 6-4 6-4 Polona Hercog (Slovenia) beat Ana Sofia Sanchez (Mexico) 6-2 6-3 8-Magdalena Rybarikova (Slovakia) beat Jovana Jaksic (Serbia) 6-3 3-6 7-5 Pauline Parmentier (France) beat Aleksandra Krunic (Serbia) 3-6 6-4 6-1 4-Timea Bacsinszky (Switzerland) beat Yanina Wickmayer (Belgium) 7-6(8) 3-6 6-4 Johanna Larsson (Sweden) beat Kiki Bertens (Netherlands) 6-3 6-2 Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) beat Shelby Rogers (U.S.) 6-2 6-0 Urszula Radwanska (Poland) beat Maria Teresa Torro (Spain) 7-6(0) 7-6(3) Timea Babos (Hungary) beat Silvia Soler Espinosa (Spain) 6-4 6-3 Vera Zvonareva (Russia) beat 6-Alison Riske (U.S.) 6-4 6-0
March 27 World number one Andy Murray is likely to miss Great Britain's Davis Cup quarter-final trip to France due to an elbow injury, his brother Jamie Murray has said.
March 26 Rafa Nadal celebrated his 1,000th tour level match with a come-from-behind victory over German veteran Philipp Kohlschreiber to reach the fourth round of the Miami Open on Sunday.