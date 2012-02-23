Feb 22 Monterrey Open women's singles second round results on Wednesday (prefix denotes seeding). 8-Lourdes Dominguez Lino (Spain) beat Valeria Savinykh (Russia) 6-4 6-2 2-Sara Errani (Italy) beat Alize Cornet (France) 6-2 6-3 Nina Bratchikova (Russia) beat 1-Roberta Vinci (Italy) 7-5 7-5 Alexandra Cadantu (Romania) beat Silvia Soler Espinosa (Spain) 7-6(6) 6-3 (Compiled by Infostrada Sports. Editing by Patrick Johnston. To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

