Tennis-Memphis International men's singles semifinal results
Feb 18 (Gracenote) - Results from the Memphis International Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday Nikoloz Basilashvili (Georgia) beat Mikhail Kukushkin (Kazakhstan) 7-6(5) 6-1
Feb 22 Monterrey Open women's singles second round results on Wednesday (prefix denotes seeding). 8-Lourdes Dominguez Lino (Spain) beat Valeria Savinykh (Russia) 6-4 6-2 2-Sara Errani (Italy) beat Alize Cornet (France) 6-2 6-3 Nina Bratchikova (Russia) beat 1-Roberta Vinci (Italy) 7-5 7-5 Alexandra Cadantu (Romania) beat Silvia Soler Espinosa (Spain) 7-6(6) 6-3 (Compiled by Infostrada Sports. Editing by Patrick Johnston. To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslink below:
for more tennis stories
Feb 18 (Gracenote) - Results from the Memphis International Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday Nikoloz Basilashvili (Georgia) beat Mikhail Kukushkin (Kazakhstan) 7-6(5) 6-1
Feb 18 Top seed Kei Nishikori survived a tough slog against unheralded opponent Carlos Berlocq before winning his semi-final match at the Argentina Open on Saturday.
Feb 18 (Gracenote) - Results from the Buenos Aires Open Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday 1-Kei Nishikori (Japan) beat Carlos Berlocq (Argentina) 4-6 6-4 6-3 Alexandr Dolgopolov (Ukraine) beat 4-Pablo Carreno (Spain) 7-5 6-2