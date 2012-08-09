MONTREAL Aug 9 Ana Ivanovic had a humbling
start to her North American hard court campaign as the former
world number one failed to win a game in her opening match at
the Montreal Cup on Thursday.
The former French Open winner said her 6-0 6-0 second-round
loss to Italian Roberta Vinci in 44 minutes was the worst match
of her senior career.
"“I can't remember last time I had a match like this, you
know, maybe not since I was junior," the 24-year-old Serbian,
who won this event in 2006, told reporters.
"“It's obviously tough, you know, but I just want to try and
put it behind me and try to forget about this because that's the
only thing you can do."
Ivanovic, who had a first-round bye as the 11th seed, was
one of three seeds to fall on Thursday before rain interrupted
the day's action.
Her compatriot and 13th seed Jelena Jankovic, another former
world number one, fell for the first time in five meetings to
Canadian Aleksandra Wozniak 6-2 6-3, while 15th seeded Sabine
Lisicki of Germany needed treatment from the trainer during her
3-6 6-3 6-4 loss to Spaniard Carla Suarez Navarro.
Wozniak, who reached the third round of her national event
for the first time, was delighted with her form.
“"(It) couldn't have been better to be here in front of the
home crowd and do my third round here at a big tournament like
this. I'm really excited," she said.
Ninth seed Marion Bartoli was the only seed to advance on
Thursday, breezing by China's Peng Shuai 6-1 6-3.
Agnieszka Radwanska, who could become the world number one
by the end of the Aug. 4-13 tournament was tied 4-6 6-3 2-2 with
German Mona Barthel when matches were halted due to the weather.
Vinci's performance was her second remarkable effort here
having reeled off 18 consecutive games dating back to her
first-round clash with Yanina Wickmayer to reach the last 16.
The 29-year-old trailed Wickmayer 1-5 in the third set of
her Tuesday match before prevailing 6-2 3-6 7-5. Similar to that
win, Vinci used a heavy backhand slice to unsettle Ivanovic.
