MONTREAL Aug 8 Victoria Azarenka will play her
first match since the London Olympics on Thursday at the
Montreal Cup with only one threat to her status as the world's
top female player left in the draw.
Both Maria Sharapova and Agnieszka Radwanska came to Canada
with a chance at uprooting Belarusian Azarenka, who will play
Austrian Tamira Paszek in her opening match, from her perch atop
the world rankings.
But the sudden withdrawal of the Russian world number two
earlier on Wednesday leaves only Radwanska, who will play German
Mona Barthel in an early match on Thursday, as a threat.
Sharapova, the Olympic silver medallist, withdrew from the
Aug. 4-13 Montreal event citing a stomach virus that had been
bothering her since the London Games.
For Radwanska to reach the top of the world rankings for the
first time, she needs to win the $2 million tournament and hope
Azarenka is eliminated before the quarter-finals.
Sharapova, replaced in the draw by Galina Voskoboeva, said
she initially felt unwell a day before her 6-0 6-1 loss to
Serena Williams in the gold medal decider last Saturday but that
the illness had worsened since arriving in Canada.
"I came to Montreal hoping that I would recover but this
morning I was still not very well, so I was not going to be able
to practice which is, you know, not the best preparation in
order to compete tomorrow," she told reporters on Wednesday.
"We want to have the best preparation we can for the U.S.
Open and this is a really big tournament for us. Personally, I
was here in order to play the tournament. I was ready but my
body is just not ready for it, so you kind of have to make the
smart decisions for your body."
Petra Kvitova and Sam Stosur, who was runner-up to Williams
in this tournament last year, were both successful in their
first matches at the event on Wednesday night.
Stosur overcame a 1-5 deficit and then three set points to
claim the first set over Simona Halep 7-5. Then, after drawing
level at 4-all in the second set, she progressed when her
Romanian rival forfeited with a leg problem.
Kvitova had a greater scare when within a game of losing to
Ksenia Pervak.
The 2011 Wimbledon champion trailed by a set and 5-6 before
finding her form to defeat Pervak 4-6 7-6 (7-0) 6-0.
Canadian teenager Eugenie Bouchard gave local fans their
biggest thrill of the day when she upset Shahar Peer 3-6 6-2 7-5
to join compatriot Aleksandra Wozniak in the second round.
The reigning junior Wimbledon champion, who trains in
Montreal, started brilliantly when claiming the first nine
points of the match before Peer steadied.
But Bouchard, a powerful ball striker off both wings,
continued to play aggressively and showed poise deep in the
third set to set up a meeting with China's Li Na.
Ana Ivanovic, the 11th seed, begins proceedings on Thursday
against Italian Roberta Vinci on centre court, with Wozniak to
follow against former world No. 1 Jelena Jankovic. Also drawn to
play at night is Caroline Wozniacki. She is pitted against
qualifier Kiki Bertens.
(Editing by Daniel Magnowski)