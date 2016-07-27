Tennis-Nadal left out of Spain Davis Cup squad
MADRID, Jan 30 Rafael Nadal has been left out of Spain's Davis Cup squad for their World Group first-round match against Croatia this weekend due to fatigue.
July 27 (Gracenote) - Results from the Montreal Cup Women's Singles matches on Tuesday Round 2 Varvara Lepchenko (U.S.) beat Naomi Broady (Britain) 6-4 3-6 6-3 5-Simona Halep (Romania) beat Daria Gavrilova (Australia) 6-2 6-3 Round 1 11-Dominika Cibulkova (Slovakia) beat Mariana Duque (Colombia) 6-2 6-2 Francoise Abanda (Canada) beat Zheng Saisai (China) 6-1 7-5 15-Johanna Konta (Britain) beat Shelby Rogers (U.S.) 6-4 6-2 Alla Kudryavtseva (Russia) beat Kristina Mladenovic (France) 7-6(5) 1-6 6-3 Eugenie Bouchard (Canada) beat Lucie Safarova (Czech Republic) 6-3 3-6 7-6(3) Monica Niculescu (Romania) beat Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia) 3-6 7-5 6-1 14-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) beat Kateryna Bondarenko (Ukraine) 3-6 6-2 7-5 10-Madison Keys (U.S.) beat Elena Vesnina (Russia) 6-4 6-0 16-Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Russia) beat Yulia Putintseva (Kazakhstan) 6-4 1-6 7-5 Sara Errani (Italy) beat Aleksandra Wozniak (Canada) 6-4 7-6(4) Darya Kasatkina (Russia) beat Misaki Doi (Japan) 3-6 6-3 6-1 Andrea Petkovic (Germany) beat Alize Cornet (France) 7-6(1) 6-3 Christina McHale (U.S.) beat Zhang Shuai (China) 6-2 3-0 (Zhang S retired) Vania King (U.S.) beat Timea Babos (Hungary) 6-4 3-6 7-6(5) Kristina Kucova (Slovakia) beat Yanina Wickmayer (Belgium) 4-6 6-2 6-3
MELBOURNE, Jan 30 In his darkest moments last year when he doubted if he would ever get back to full fitness following his knee injury, Roger Federer clung on to one thought -- he still had the game to maybe sneak another grand slam title.
Jan 30 (Gracenote) - Standings from the ATP Tour singles Points 1 (1) Andy Murray(Britain) 11540 2 (2) Novak Djokovic(Serbia) 9825 3 (4) Stanislas Wawrinka(Switzerland) 5695 4 (3) Milos Raonic(Canada) 4930 5 (5) Kei Nishikori(Japan) 4830 6 (9) Rafa Nadal(Spain) 4385 7 (7) Marin Cilic(Croatia) 35