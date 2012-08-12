UPDATE 1-Tennis-Delray Beach International men's singles round 1 results

Feb 22 (Gracenote) - Results from the Delray Beach International Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday 7-Juan Martin Del Potro (Argentina) beat Kevin Anderson (South Africa) 6-4 6-4 Nikoloz Basilashvili (Georgia) beat Tommy Haas (Germany) 6-7(4) 7-6(8) 6-2 Jared Donaldson (U.S.) beat Mikhail Kukushkin (Kazakhstan) 7-6(5) 3-6 6-3 Donald Young (U.S.) beat 2-Ivo Karlovic (Croatia) 7-6(5) 7-6(3) 5-Steve Johnson (U.S.) beat Stefan Kozlov (U.S.) 6-1 6-4