Aug 8 World number two Maria Sharapova has withdrawn from the Montreal Cup because of a bad stomach virus that has been bothering the Olympic silver medallist since the London Games, Tennis Canada said on Wednesday.

The third-seeded Russian, who was demolished 6-0 6-1 by Serena Williams in the gold medal match of the London Olympics on Saturday, is set to return home on Wednesday.

Sharapova, who had a first-round bye in Montreal, was scheduled to play either American Christina McHale or Dutch qualifier Arantxa Rus. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)