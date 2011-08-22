NEW YORK Aug 22 Fourth seed Marion Bartoli
began her final warm-up to the U.S. Open in impressive style by
blasting Australian qualifier Anastasia Rodionova 6-1 6-4 in
first round action at the New Haven Open on Monday.
The 26-year-old Frenchwoman, one of four top 10 players
taking part in the U.S. Open tune-up, was forced to save three
break points in the opening but was never threatened in setting
up a second round meeting with Czech Klara Zakopalova.
Fifth seed Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland cruised into the
second round by pounding Russia's Ekaterina Makarova 6-1 6-2
while eighth seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova came out on top of
an all-Russian clash rallying past Vera Dushevina 3-6 6-4 6-3.
World number one Caroline Wozniacki arrives in New Haven
searching for some hard court form after suffering opening
match losses in her last two tournaments.
The Dane, who received a first round bye, could not hope
for a better place to discover some hard court success ahead of
the U.S. Open as she will attempt to become the 10th player in
the Open Era to win the same WTA title in four straight years.
