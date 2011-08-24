NEW YORK Aug 23 An earthquake halted play and forced the evacuation of the New Haven Open on Tuesday but it could not stop world number one Caroline Wozniacki from romping to a 6-3 6-0 second round win over Slovenia's Polona Hercog.

After opening match defeats in Toronto and Cincinnati, Wozniacki finally found some hard court form in her final tune-up ahead of the U.S. Open overwhelming her Slovenian opponent in 73 minutes.

Chasing a fourth consecutive New Haven crown, the Dane got the match off to a slow start before finally making a breakthrough to go up 5-3 and holding serve to love to take the opening set.

She then showed her class and shifted into top gear to blow Hercog off the court in the second and sealed a convincing win.

Fans had to wait a little longer to see the world number one in action after play was stopped earlier in the day when a 5.9 magnitude earthquake rattled the east coast of the United States.

Centred in Virginia, the quake was felt in Connecticut shaking the Yale University campus forcing an evacuation of the grounds.

After being inspected by fire marshals, spectators were allowed back into the facility and play resumed later in the afternoon.

Russian Elena Vesnina provided another shock upsetting seventh seeded Serb Jelena Jankovic 6-4 2-6 6-4 after they had their first round match interrupted by the quake.

In other action, third seed Francesca Schiavone of Italy cruised to an easy 6-2 6-1 second round victory over Romanian Monica Niculescu. (Writing by Steve Keating in Toronto; Editing by Greg Stutchbury; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on the newslink:

for more tennis stories

for more sports stories