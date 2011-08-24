NEW YORK Aug 23 An earthquake halted play and
forced the evacuation of the New Haven Open on Tuesday but it
could not stop world number one Caroline Wozniacki from romping
to a 6-3 6-0 second round win over Slovenia's Polona Hercog.
After opening match defeats in Toronto and Cincinnati,
Wozniacki finally found some hard court form in her final
tune-up ahead of the U.S. Open overwhelming her Slovenian
opponent in 73 minutes.
Chasing a fourth consecutive New Haven crown, the Dane got
the match off to a slow start before finally making a
breakthrough to go up 5-3 and holding serve to love to take the
opening set.
She then showed her class and shifted into top gear to blow
Hercog off the court in the second and sealed a convincing win.
Fans had to wait a little longer to see the world number one
in action after play was stopped earlier in the day when a 5.9
magnitude earthquake rattled the east coast of the United
States.
Centred in Virginia, the quake was felt in Connecticut
shaking the Yale University campus forcing an evacuation of the
grounds.
After being inspected by fire marshals, spectators were
allowed back into the facility and play resumed later in the
afternoon.
Russian Elena Vesnina provided another shock upsetting
seventh seeded Serb Jelena Jankovic 6-4 2-6 6-4 after they had
their first round match interrupted by the quake.
In other action, third seed Francesca Schiavone of Italy
cruised to an easy 6-2 6-1 second round victory over Romanian
Monica Niculescu.
