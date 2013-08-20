Tennis-Top seed Svitolina out of Malaysian Open with leg injury
March 1 Defending champion Elina Svitolina withdrew from the Malaysian Open with a leg injury ahead of her second round match against Nao Hibino on Wednesday.
Aug 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the New Haven Open Women's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday 4-Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) beat Peng Shuai (China) 2-6 3-1 (Peng S retired) Alison Riske (U.S.) beat Stefanie Voegele (Switzerland) 7-5 6-1 Karin Knapp (Italy) beat Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 6-3 6-4 Monica Puig (Puerto Rico) beat Hsieh Su-Wei (Taiwan) 7-6(4) 6-1 6-Sloane Stephens (U.S.) beat Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (Slovakia) 6-4 6-4 Julia Goerges (Germany) beat Bojana Jovanovski (Serbia) 6-2 4-6 7-5 Ekaterina Makarova (Russia) beat Aleksandra Wozniak (Canada) 6-2 2-6 7-6(5) Klara Zakopalova (Czech Republic) beat 8-Dominika Cibulkova (Slovakia) 3-6 6-3 6-3 Carla Suarez Navarro (Spain) beat 5-Roberta Vinci (Italy) 7-5 6-3 Elena Vesnina (Russia) beat Ayumi Morita (Japan) 2-0 (Morita retired) Simona Halep (Romania) beat Daniela Hantuchova (Slovakia) 6-2 6-1 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Russia) beat Sorana Cirstea (Romania) 3-0 (Cirstea retired)
March 1 (Gracenote) - Results from the Malaysian Open Women's Singles Round 2 matches on Wednesday Lesley Kerkhove (Netherlands) beat Sabina Sharipova (Uzbekistan) 6-4 6-4 Zhang Kailin (China) beat Risa Ozaki (Japan) 6-2 6-4 Nao Hibino (Japan) beat 1-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) walkover
March 1 (Gracenote) - Results from the Acapulco International Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday Juan Martin Del Potro (Argentina) beat Frances Tiafoe (U.S.) 6-4 3-6 7-6(1) 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain) beat Mischa Zverev (Germany) 6-4 6-3 1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) beat Martin Klizan (Slovakia) 6-3 7-6(4) Yoshihito Nishioka (Japan) beat 7-Jack Sock (U.S.) 3-6 6-2 6-1 4-Dominic Thiem (Austria) beat Gilles Simon (France) 7-6(7) 6-3