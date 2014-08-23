UPDATE 2-Tennis-Ill Kyrgios pulls out of quarters clash with Federer
March 17 Suspected food poisoning forced Nick Kyrgios to pull out of his much anticipated quarter-finals showdown with Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday.
Aug 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Result from the New Haven Open Women's Singles Final on Saturday 2-Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) beat Magdalena Rybarikova (Slovakia) 6-4 6-2
March 17 (Gracenote) - Results from the Indian Wells Men's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Friday 9-Roger Federer (Switzerland) beat 15-Nick Kyrgios (Australia) walkover
