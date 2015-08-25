Tennis-Nadal powers past Fognini into Miami Open final
March 31 Rafa Nadal rolled by unseeded Italian Fabio Fognini 6-1 7-5 on Friday to reach his fifth Miami Open final and a potential rematch of the Australian Open decider with Roger Federer.
Aug 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the New Haven Open Women's Singles matches on Tuesday Round 2 Dominika Cibulkova (Slovakia) beat Kristina Mladenovic (France) 2-6 7-6(1) 7-5 Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) beat Barbora Strycova (Czech Republic) 6-3 6-0 Caroline Garcia (France) beat Magdalena Rybarikova (Slovakia) 7-6(5) 6-4
March 31 (Gracenote) - Results from the Miami Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Friday 5-Rafa Nadal (Spain) beat Fabio Fognini (Italy) 6-1 7-5