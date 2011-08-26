Tennis-Murray to return to Davis Cup action against France
LONDON, Feb 9 Britain's world number one Andy Murray will play against France in the Davis Cup quarter-finals in April after missing the first-round victory against Canada last weekend.
Aug 25 New Haven Open women's singles quarter-final results on Thursday (prefix denotes seeding; * indicates new result) * 3-Francesca Schiavone (Italy) beat Anabel Medina Garrigues (Spain) walkover
1-Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) beat Christina McHale (U.S.) 7-5 6-3
Petra Cetkovska (Czech Republic) beat 4-Marion Bartoli(France) 7-5 7-5
2-Li Na (China) beat 8-Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Russia) 6-4 3-6 6-2
Feb 9 (Gracenote) - Results from the Sofia Open Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Thursday 3-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) beat Jerzy Janowicz (Poland) 4-6 6-3 7-5 Steve Darcis (Belgium) beat Andreas Seppi (Italy) 6-3 7-5 Nikoloz Basilashvili (Georgia) beat 1-Dominic Thiem (Austria) 6-4 6-4 9-Viktor Troicki (Serbia) beat Robin Haase (Netherlands) 2-6 6-4 7-6(3) 8-Martin Klizan (Slovakia) beat Daniel Brands (Germany) 7-6(3) 6-2 5-Gilles Muller (Luxembourg) beat Mikhai
MADRID, Feb 9 Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from next week's Rotterdam Open after being advised by doctors to rest, he said on Thursday.