NEW YORK Aug 26 French Open champion Li Na was upset 6-2 5-7 7-6 by Czech qualifier Petra Cetkovska in the semi-finals of the New Haven Open on Friday.

Cetkovska, ranked a career-high 40th in the world, will face the winner of either world number one Caroline Wozniacki or Italy's Francesca Schiavone in Saturday's final.

The Czech clinched the decisive tiebreak 11-9 at the end of a two hour and 41-minute battle.

Cetkovska, 26, has yet to win a WTA event but is on an upward curve, reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon this year after winning three ITF titles last season.

Wozniacki and Schiavone are set to begin their semi-final at 7 p.m. (2300 GMT)