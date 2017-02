* Cetkovska stuns Li 6-2 5-7 7-6

* Will meet world number one Wozniacki in final (Updates with second semi-final)

NEW YORK Aug 26 French Open champion Li Na was upset 6-2 5-7 7-6 by Czech qualifier Petra Cetkovska in the semi-finals of the New Haven Open on Friday.

Cetkovska, ranked a career-high 40th in the world, will face world number one Caroline Wozniacki in Saturday's final, the Dane having beaten Italy's Francesca Schiavone 7-6 6-3 in the last four.

Cetkovska clinched the decisive tiebreak 11-9 at the end of a battle with Li lasting two hours and 41 minutes.

The 26-year-old Czech has yet to win a WTA event but is on an upward curve, reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon this year after winning three ITF titles last season.

(Reporting by Simon Evans in Miami; Editing by Frank Pingue/Alastair Himmer; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double click on the newslink:

for more tennis stories

for more sports stories