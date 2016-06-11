Tennis-Kvitova enters French Open draw
April 17 Two-times Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova has entered the draw for next month's French Open four months after suffering a serious hand injury, she said on Monday.
June 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Nottingham Open Women's Singles matches on Saturday Semifinal Alison Riske (U.S.) beat Zheng Saisai (China) 6-1 7-5 1-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) beat 4-Monica Puig (Puerto Rico) 6-2 6-2 Quarterfinal Zheng Saisai (China) beat Tara Moore (Britain) 6-2 6-4 Alison Riske (U.S.) beat Anett Kontaveit (Estonia) 6-3 6-3 1-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) beat Ashleigh Barty (Australia) 7-6(2) 7-6(7) 4-Monica Puig (Puerto Rico) beat Tamira Paszek (Austria) 6-4 6-3
April 17 (Gracenote) - Results from the Monte Carlo Masters Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday 9-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) beat Andrey Kuznetsov (Russia) 4-6 6-3 6-4 15-Albert Ramos (Spain) beat Renzo Olivo (Argentina) 6-2 6-3 13-Pablo Carreno (Spain) beat Fabio Fognini (Italy) 7-6(0) 6-7(4) 6-3 Adrian Mannarino (France) beat Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (Spain) 1-6 6-3 6-4 Kyle Edmund (Britain) beat Daniel Evans (Britain) 7-5 6-1 Nicolas Al