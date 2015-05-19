Tennis-Federer saves match points to beat Berdych in Miami quarter-final
March 30 Roger Federer survived two match points before beating Tomas Berdych in a third-set tiebreak in the Miami Open quarter-finals on Thursday.
May 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Nuremberg Cup Women's Singles Round 2 matches on Tuesday 2-Angelique Kerber (Germany) beat Klara Koukalova (Czech Republic) 6-1 7-6(2) 7-Kurumi Nara (Japan) beat Stefanie Voegele (Switzerland) 6-3 6-4 6-Karin Knapp (Italy) beat Anna-Lena Friedsam (Germany) 6-1 6-3 4-Roberta Vinci (Italy) beat Tereza Smitkova (Czech Republic) 6-2 6-1 Misaki Doi (Japan) beat Zhang Shuai (China) 1-6 6-3 6-1
March 30 (Gracenote) - Results from the Miami Men's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Thursday 4-Roger Federer (Switzerland) beat 10-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) 6-2 3-6 7-6(6)