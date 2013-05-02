Tennis-Tennis Australia president Healy to resign next month
March 7 Tennis Australia president Steve Healy has announced his decision to step down next month to pursue business interests and will initially be replaced in the role by Chris Freeman.
May 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Oeiras Open Women's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Thursday Kaia Kanepi (Estonia) beat Ayumi Morita (Japan) 6-4 6-3 3-Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Russia) beat 7-Elena Vesnina (Russia) 6-3 6-7(3) 7-6(3) 4-Carla Suarez Navarro (Spain) beat Monica Puig (Puerto Rico) 6-2 6-4 Romina Oprandi (Switzerland) beat Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia) 6-2 6-2
SAO PAULO, March 6 Uruguay's Pablo Cuevas won his third consecutive Brasil Open title by beating Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-7(3) 6-4 6-4 on Monday in a final that eventually finished more than 24 hours late after successive rain delays.
March 6 (Gracenote) - Result from the Brazil Open Men's Singles Final on Monday 3-Pablo Cuevas (Uruguay) beat 2-Albert Ramos (Spain) 6-7(3) 6-4 6-4