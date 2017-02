Jan 28 List of women's tennis world number ones since the WTA rankings started in 1975 after Victoria Azarenka beat Maria Sharapova 6-3 6-0 to win the Australian Open title on Saturday, meaning she will take the top spot on Monday:

(Tabulate under player, nationality, date reached number one, date last at number one):

Chris Evert (U.S) Nov 3, 1975 Nov 24, 1985

Evonne Goolagong (Australia) Apr 26, 1976 May 9, 1976

Martina Navratilova (U.S) Jul 10, 1978 Aug 16, 1987

Tracy Austin (U.S) Apr 7, 1980 Nov 17, 1980

Steffi Graf (Germany) Aug 17, 1987 Mar 30, 1997

Monica Seles (U.S) Mar 11, 1991 Nov 24, 1996

Arantxa Sanchez-Vicario (Spain) Feb 6, 1995 Jun 11, 1995

Martina Hingis (Switzerland) Mar 31, 1997 Oct 14, 2001

Lindsay Davenport (U.S) Oct 12, 1998 Jan 29, 2006

Jennifer Capriati (U.S) Oct 15, 2001 Jun 9, 2002

Venus Williams (U.S) Feb 25, 2002 Jul 7, 2002

Serena Williams (U.S) Jul 8, 2002 Oct 10, 2010

Kim Clijsters (Belgium) Aug 11, 2003 Feb 14, 2011

Justine Henin (Belgium) Oct 20, 2003 May 18, 2008

Amelie Mauresmo (France) Sep 13, 2004 Nov 12, 2006

Maria Sharapova (Russia) Aug 22, 2005 Jun 8, 2008

Ana Ivanovic (Serbia) Jun 9, 2008 Sep 7, 2008

Jelena Jankovic (Serbia) Aug 11, 2008 Feb 1, 2009

Dinara Safina (Russia) Apr 20, 2009 Nov 1, 2009

Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) Oct 11, 2010 Jan 29, 2012 * Victoria Azarenka (Belarus) Jan 30, 2012

* Will take top spot when the rankings are updated on Jan. 30, 2012

