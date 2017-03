Aug 21 Third seeded Maria Sharapova has pulled out of next week's U.S. Open due to a shoulder injury, tournament organisers said on Wednesday.

"Maria has informed us that she will be unable to compete at the US Open this year due to a right shoulder bursitis and has withdrawn from the tournament," tournament director David Brewer said in a statement.

"We wish her a speedy recovery and look forward to her return to New York next year." (Reporting By Simon Evans, editing by Nick Mulvenney)