NEW YORK, Sept 7 Following are the paths to the U.S. Open women's final to be played on Sunday at the U.S. National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York (prefix denotes seeding):

1-Serena Williams (U.S.), world number one First round - beat Francesca Schiavone (Italy) 6-0 6-1 Second round - beat Galina Voskoboeva (Kazakhstan) 6-3 6-0 Third round - beat Yaroslava Shvedova (Kazakhstan) 6-3 6-1 Fourth round - beat 15-Sloane Stephens (U.S.) 6-4 6-1 Quarter-finals - beat 18-Carla Suarez Navarro (Spain) 6-0 6-0 Semi-finals - beat 5-Li Na (China) 6-0 6-3

Total time on court: seven hours, nine minutes

v

2-Victoria Azarenka (Belarus), world number two First round - beat Dinah Pfizenmaier (Germany) 6-0 6-0 Second round - Aleksandra Wozniak (Canada) 6-3 6-1 Third round - beat 26-Alize Cornet (France) 6-7(2) 6-3 6-2 Fourth round - beat 13-Ana Ivanovic (Serbia) 4-6 6-3 6-4 Quarter-finals - beat Daniela Hantuchova (Slovakia) 6-2 6-3 Semi-finals - beat Flavia Pennetta (Italy) 6-4 6-2 Total time on court: nine hours, 53 minutes (Compiled by Larry Fine, Editing by Gene Cherry)