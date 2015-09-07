Tennis-Miami women's singles final result
April 1 (Gracenote) - Result from the Miami Women's Singles Final on Saturday 10-Johanna Konta (Britain) beat 12-Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 6-4 6-3
Sept 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the U.S. Open Women's Singles Round 4 matches on Monday 26-Flavia Pennetta (Italy) beat 22-Samantha Stosur (Australia) 6-4 6-4 2-Simona Halep (Romania) beat 24-Sabine Lisicki (Germany) 6-7(6) 7-5 6-2 20-Victoria Azarenka (Belarus) beat Varvara Lepchenko (U.S.) 6-3 6-4
April 1 (Gracenote) - Result from the Miami Women's Singles Final on Saturday 10-Johanna Konta (Britain) beat 12-Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 6-4 6-3
April 1 Roger Federer needed more than three hours to outlast Nick Kyrgios 7-6(9) 6-7(9) 7-6(5) in a pulsating Miami Open semi-final on Friday to set up another mouthwatering final clash with Rafa Nadal.