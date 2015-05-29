Tennis-Lucic-Baroni beats Radwanska for second time this year
March 25 Polish fifth seed Agnieszka Radwanska was the highest women's casualty at the Miami Open on Saturday, blown away for the second time this year by Croatian Mirjana Lucic-Baroni.
May 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the French Open Women's Singles Round 3 matches on Friday 28-Flavia Pennetta (Italy) beat 8-Carla Suarez Navarro (Spain) 6-3 6-4 2-Maria Sharapova (Russia) beat 26-Samantha Stosur (Australia) 6-3 6-4 21-Garbine Muguruza Blanco (Spain) beat 11-Angelique Kerber (Germany) 4-6 6-2 6-2 13-Lucie Safarova (Czech Republic) beat 20-Sabine Lisicki (Germany) 6-3 7-6(2) 9-Ekaterina Makarova (Russia) beat Elena Vesnina (Russia) 6-2 6-4 29-Alize Cornet (France) beat Mirjana Lucic-Baroni (Croatia) 4-6 6-3 7-5 19-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) beat Annika Beck (Germany) 6-3 2-6 6-4 7-Ana Ivanovic (Serbia) beat Donna Vekic (Croatia) 6-0 6-3
March 26 (Gracenote) - Results from the Miami Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Saturday 29-Juan Martin Del Potro (Argentina) beat Robin Haase (Netherlands) 6-2 6-4 4-Roger Federer (Switzerland) beat Frances Tiafoe (U.S.) 7-6(2) 6-3 16-Alexander Zverev (Germany) beat Lu Yen-Hsun (Taiwan) 6-0 6-3 18-John Isner (U.S.) beat Thomaz Bellucci (Brazil) 7-5 7-6(5) Malek Jaziri (Tunisia) beat 31-Feliciano Lopez (Spain) 6-3 4-6 6-3 Ad