Tennis-Austrian Thiem takes Rio Open in straight sets
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 26 Austrian Dominic Thiem secured his eighth ATP title with a 7-5 6-4 win over Pablo Carreno Busta in the final of the Rio Open on Sunday.
Sept 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the U.S. Open Women's Singles Round 4 matches on Monday 20-Roberta Vinci (Italy) beat 2-Agnieszka Radwanska (Poland) 6-1 6-4 10-Sara Errani (Italy) beat 6-Angelique Kerber (Germany) 7-6(5) 6-3 4-Serena Williams (U.S.) beat Andrea Hlavackova (Czech Republic) 6-0 6-0 12-Ana Ivanovic (Serbia) beat Tsvetana Pironkova (Bulgaria) 6-0 6-4
Feb 26 (Gracenote) - Result from the Rio de Janeiro Open Men's Singles Final on Sunday 2-Dominic Thiem (Austria) beat 4-Pablo Carreno (Spain) 7-5 6-4
Feb 26 Canadian world number four Milos Raonic pulled out of Sunday’s Delray Beach Open final in Florida, handing American Jack Sock the title by walkover.