Tennis-Delray Beach International men's singles final result
Feb 26 (Gracenote) - Result from the Delray Beach International Men's Singles Final on Sunday 3-Jack Sock (U.S.) beat 1-Milos Raonic (Canada) walkover
Sept 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the U.S. Open Women's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Wednesday 3-Maria Sharapova (Russia) beat 11-Marion Bartoli (France) 3-6 6-3 6-4 10-Sara Errani (Italy) beat 20-Roberta Vinci (Italy) 6-2 6-4
Feb 26 France's Jo-Wilfred Tsonga won his second title in succession by comfortably beating compatriot Lucas Pouille 6-4 6-4 in the Marseille Open final on Sunday.
Feb 26 (Gracenote) - Result from the Marseille Open Men's Singles Final on Sunday 2-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) beat 4-Lucas Pouille (France) 6-4 6-4