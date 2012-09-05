Tennis-Delray Beach International men's singles final result
Feb 26 (Gracenote) - Result from the Delray Beach International Men's Singles Final on Sunday 3-Jack Sock (U.S.) beat 1-Milos Raonic (Canada) walkover
Sept 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the U.S. Open Women's Doubles Quarterfinal matches on Wednesday 8-Nuria Llagostera Vives/Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez (Spain) beat 4-Maria Kirilenko/Nadia Petrova (Russia) 7-5 3-6 7-6(5) 3-Andrea Hlavackova/Lucie Hradecka (Czech Republic) beat Sabine Lisicki/Peng Shuai (Germany/China) 6-3 6-1 16-Hsieh Su-Wei/Anabel Medina Garrigues (Chinese Taipei/Spain) beat Chuang Chia-Jung/Zhang Shuai (Chinese Taipei/China) 6-2 6-1
Feb 26 France's Jo-Wilfred Tsonga won his second title in succession by comfortably beating compatriot Lucas Pouille 6-4 6-4 in the Marseille Open final on Sunday.
Feb 26 (Gracenote) - Result from the Marseille Open Men's Singles Final on Sunday 2-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) beat 4-Lucas Pouille (France) 6-4 6-4