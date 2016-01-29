Tennis-Jet-lagged Johnson limps to Houston clay court victory
April 16 American Steve Johnson literally limped to a 6-4 4-6 7-5(5) victory over Brazilian Thomaz Bellucci in the final of the US Men’s Clay Court Championship in Houston on Sunday.
Jan 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Result from the Australian Open Women's Doubles Final on Friday 1-Martina Hingis/Sania Mirza beat 7-Andrea Hlavackova/Lucie Hradecka (Czech Republic) 7-6(1) 6-3
April 16 (Gracenote) - Result from the U.S. Clay Court Championship Men's Singles Final on Sunday 4-Steve Johnson (U.S.) beat 8-Thomaz Bellucci (Brazil) 6-4 4-6 7-6(5)