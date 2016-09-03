Tennis-Nadal left out of Spain Davis Cup squad
MADRID, Jan 30 Rafael Nadal has been left out of Spain's Davis Cup squad for their World Group first-round match against Croatia this weekend due to fatigue.
Sept 3 (Gracenote) - Results from the U.S. Open Women's Singles Round 3 matches on Friday 2-Angelique Kerber (Germany) beat Catherine Bellis (U.S.) 6-1 6-1 14-Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) beat 22-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 6-3 6-4 8-Madison Keys (U.S.) beat Naomi Osaka (Japan) 7-5 4-6 7-6(3) 13-Johanna Konta (Britain) beat 24-Belinda Bencic (Switzerland) 6-2 6-1 Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) beat 12-Dominika Cibulkova (Slovakia) 3-6 6-3 6-4 7-Roberta Vinci (Italy) beat Carina Witthoeft (Germany) 6-0 5-7 6-3 Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) beat Monica Niculescu (Romania) 6-3 6-1 Anastasija Sevastova (Latvia) beat Kateryna Bondarenko (Ukraine) 6-4 6-1
MELBOURNE, Jan 30 In his darkest moments last year when he doubted if he would ever get back to full fitness following his knee injury, Roger Federer clung on to one thought -- he still had the game to maybe sneak another grand slam title.
Jan 30 (Gracenote) - Standings from the ATP Tour singles Points 1 (1) Andy Murray(Britain) 11540 2 (2) Novak Djokovic(Serbia) 9825 3 (4) Stanislas Wawrinka(Switzerland) 5695 4 (3) Milos Raonic(Canada) 4930 5 (5) Kei Nishikori(Japan) 4830 6 (9) Rafa Nadal(Spain) 4385 7 (7) Marin Cilic(Croatia) 35