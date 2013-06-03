Tennis-Acapulco International men's singles semifinal results
March 4 (Gracenote) - Results from the Acapulco International Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Friday 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain) beat 3-Marin Cilic (Croatia) 6-1 6-2
June 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the French Open Women's Singles Round 4 matches on Monday 18-Jelena Jankovic (Serbia) beat Jamie Hampton (U.S.) 6-0 6-2 2-Maria Sharapova (Russia) beat 17-Sloane Stephens (U.S.) 6-4 6-3 12-Maria Kirilenko (Russia) beat Bethanie Mattek-Sands (U.S.) 7-5 6-4 3-Victoria Azarenka (Belarus) beat Francesca Schiavone (Italy) 6-3 6-0
NEW YORK, March 3 Seven-times grand slam winner Venus Williams, fresh off an inspirational run to the Australian Open finals at age 36, sees no end in sight on the tennis court, even envisioning another Olympics alongside her sister Serena.
March 3 (Gracenote) - Results from the Brazil Open Men's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Friday 2-Albert Ramos (Spain) beat Guido Pella (Argentina) 6-4 3-6 6-4 4-Joao Sousa (Portugal) beat 7-Federico Delbonis (Argentina) 6-3 6-1