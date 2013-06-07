Tennis-Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
March 4 American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
June 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the French Open Women's Doubles Semifinal matches on Friday 1-Sara Errani/Roberta Vinci (Italy) beat 3-Nadia Petrova/Katarina Srebotnik (Russia/Slovenia) 6-3 5-7 6-3 4-Ekaterina Makarova/Elena Vesnina (Russia) beat 2-Andrea Hlavackova/Lucie Hradecka (Czech Republic) 6-4 7-5
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Acapulco International Men's Singles Final on Saturday Sam Querrey (U.S.) beat 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain) 6-3 7-6(3)
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Acapulco International Women's Singles Final on Saturday 7-Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) beat 2-Kristina Mladenovic (France) 6-1 7-5