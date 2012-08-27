Tennis-Sock wins Delray Beach final in walkover as Raonic withdraws
Feb 26 Canadian world number four Milos Raonic pulled out of Sunday’s Delray Beach Open final in Florida, handing American Jack Sock the title by walkover.
Aug 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the U.S. Open Women's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Mallory Burdette (U.S.) beat Timea Bacsinszky (Switzerland) 6-4 6-3 Edina Gallovits-Hall (Romania) beat Stefanie Voegele (Switzerland) 7-5 6-4 5-Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) beat Polona Hercog (Slovenia) 7-6(6) 6-1 3-Maria Sharapova (Russia) beat Melinda Czink (Hungary) 6-2 6-2 31-Varvara Lepchenko (U.S.) beat Mathilde Johansson (France) 6-3 3-6 7-5 Lourdes Dominguez Lino (Spain) beat Sesil Karatantcheva (Kazakhstan) 6-4 6-1 Simona Halep (Romania) beat Iveta Benesova (Czech Republic) 7-5 7-6(5) 15-Lucie Safarova (Czech Republic) beat Melanie Oudin (U.S.) 6-4 6-0 Romina Oprandi (Switzerland) beat Andrea Petkovic (Germany) 6-2 7-5 Mandy Minella (Luxembourg) beat Olivia Rogowska (Australia) 6-2 3-6 6-3 Aleksandra Wozniak (Canada) beat Alexandra Cadantu (Romania) 6-0 6-3 19-Nadia Petrova (Russia) beat Jarmila Gajdosova (Australia) 6-3 7-6(3) Sorana Cirstea (Romania) beat 16-Sabine Lisicki (Germany) 4-6 6-2 6-2 Kristyna Pliskova (Czech Republic) beat 18-Julia Goerges (Germany) 7-6(4) 6-1 11-Marion Bartoli (France) beat Jamie Hampton (U.S.) 6-3 7-6(5) 9-Li Na (China) beat Heather Watson (Britain) 6-2 6-3 Lucie Hradecka (Czech Republic) beat 27-Anabel Medina Garrigues (Spain) 6-3 6-3 Casey Dellacqua (Australia) beat Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) 6-2 6-3 Anna Tatishvili (Georgia) beat Stephanie Foretz Gacon (France) 6-2 6-0 7-Samantha Stosur (Australia) beat Petra Martic (Croatia) 6-1 6-1
Feb 26 (Gracenote) - Result from the Delray Beach International Men's Singles Final on Sunday 3-Jack Sock (U.S.) beat 1-Milos Raonic (Canada) walkover
Feb 26 France's Jo-Wilfred Tsonga won his second title in succession by comfortably beating compatriot Lucas Pouille 6-4 6-4 in the Marseille Open final on Sunday.