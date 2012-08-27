Aug 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the U.S. Open Women's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Mallory Burdette (U.S.) beat Timea Bacsinszky (Switzerland) 6-4 6-3 Edina Gallovits-Hall (Romania) beat Stefanie Voegele (Switzerland) 7-5 6-4 5-Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) beat Polona Hercog (Slovenia) 7-6(6) 6-1 3-Maria Sharapova (Russia) beat Melinda Czink (Hungary) 6-2 6-2 31-Varvara Lepchenko (U.S.) beat Mathilde Johansson (France) 6-3 3-6 7-5 Lourdes Dominguez Lino (Spain) beat Sesil Karatantcheva (Kazakhstan) 6-4 6-1 Simona Halep (Romania) beat Iveta Benesova (Czech Republic) 7-5 7-6(5) 15-Lucie Safarova (Czech Republic) beat Melanie Oudin (U.S.) 6-4 6-0 Romina Oprandi (Switzerland) beat Andrea Petkovic (Germany) 6-2 7-5 Mandy Minella (Luxembourg) beat Olivia Rogowska (Australia) 6-2 3-6 6-3 Aleksandra Wozniak (Canada) beat Alexandra Cadantu (Romania) 6-0 6-3 19-Nadia Petrova (Russia) beat Jarmila Gajdosova (Australia) 6-3 7-6(3) Sorana Cirstea (Romania) beat 16-Sabine Lisicki (Germany) 4-6 6-2 6-2 Kristyna Pliskova (Czech Republic) beat 18-Julia Goerges (Germany) 7-6(4) 6-1 11-Marion Bartoli (France) beat Jamie Hampton (U.S.) 6-3 7-6(5) 9-Li Na (China) beat Heather Watson (Britain) 6-2 6-3 Lucie Hradecka (Czech Republic) beat 27-Anabel Medina Garrigues (Spain) 6-3 6-3 Casey Dellacqua (Australia) beat Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) 6-2 6-3 Anna Tatishvili (Georgia) beat Stephanie Foretz Gacon (France) 6-2 6-0 7-Samantha Stosur (Australia) beat Petra Martic (Croatia) 6-1 6-1