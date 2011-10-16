OSAKA, Japan Oct 16 French second seed Marion
Bartoli enjoyed two match wins in one day, including a
straight-sets defeat of U.S. Open champion Samantha Stosur, to
take the Japan Open title on Sunday.
After rain had forced organisers to hold the semi-finals and
final on the same day, Bartoli beat German third seed Angelique
Kerber 6-1 7-6 before flattening Australian Stosur 6-3 6-1 in
the final.
Bartoli's seventh career title, and second of the year, kept
alive her hopes of taking the last remaining spot in the
season-ending WTA Championships in Istanbul.
"I'm very happy with the way I played this week," said
Bartoli, who won in Eastbourne in June.
"It has been a good season; I felt my level dropped in
August, especially at the U.S. Open, but now I'm back playing
well again. Obviously to win a title is great. Now I have two
titles this year so I'm really happy."
Stosur, who is already sure of her place in Istanbul, was
taken to three sets in her semi-final before beating 28-year-old
Zheng Jie of China 7-6 3-6 6-3.
The WTA championships will feature the world's top eight
players and run from Oct. 25 to 30.
